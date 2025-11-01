India's Transformation Under Narendra Modi: Poverty Declines and Cultural Celebrations

India is experiencing remarkable transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as highlighted by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. On Saturday, while speaking at the celebration of Foundation Day for various Indian states and union territories, Ravi emphasized the country's growth and significant reduction in poverty over the last decade.

Previously overlooked on the global stage, India is now gaining recognition internationally. Notably, the Northeast is freeing itself from Maoist influences, and Jammu and Kashmir are growing more peaceful. According to international organizations, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the past ten years.

Governor Ravi likened Modi's understanding of India to that of Mahatma Gandhi, attributing the nation's improvements to Modi's leadership. Celebrating India's culture through statehood day commemorations, Ravi stressed the importance of unity and overcoming divisions based on language and political boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)