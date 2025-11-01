Left Menu

India's Transformation Under Narendra Modi: Poverty Declines and Cultural Celebrations

Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has witnessed significant transformations. Poverty has drastically reduced, and regions like Jammu and Kashmir are becoming peaceful. Celebrations emphasize India's culture, with statehood days fostering unity. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi praises Modi, drawing parallels to Mahatma Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:47 IST
India's Transformation Under Narendra Modi: Poverty Declines and Cultural Celebrations
India
  • Country:
  • India

India is experiencing remarkable transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as highlighted by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. On Saturday, while speaking at the celebration of Foundation Day for various Indian states and union territories, Ravi emphasized the country's growth and significant reduction in poverty over the last decade.

Previously overlooked on the global stage, India is now gaining recognition internationally. Notably, the Northeast is freeing itself from Maoist influences, and Jammu and Kashmir are growing more peaceful. According to international organizations, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the past ten years.

Governor Ravi likened Modi's understanding of India to that of Mahatma Gandhi, attributing the nation's improvements to Modi's leadership. Celebrating India's culture through statehood day commemorations, Ravi stressed the importance of unity and overcoming divisions based on language and political boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025