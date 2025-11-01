Caught in the Net: Fisherman's Alleged Spy Mission in Indo-Pak Tension
Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accuses fisherman Ijaz Mallah of spying for India. Mallah, allegedly coerced by Indian agencies, was apprehended by Pakistani intelligence while procuring military items. This incident adds to the already tense relations following recent military skirmishes between the two nations.
Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, revealed on Saturday that a fisherman, Ijaz Mallah, has been arrested for allegedly spying for India.
At a press conference, Tarar claimed Mallah was compelled to obtain military uniforms and other items on behalf of the Indian agencies, promising him compensation. When Mallah refused, he was threatened with imprisonment.
This arrest intensifies the countries' strained relations following India's recent military operations targeting terror facilities in Pakistan, leading to a tentative peace agreement after four days of hostilities.
