Dharmendra Pradhan Critiques CPI(ML) Leader Over Bihar's 'Jungle Raj' Era

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya for downplaying the 'jungle raj' in Bihar before 2005. Pradhan pointed to the murder of activist Chandrashekar Prasad as evidence of the chaos during that period, challenging Bhattacharya's portrayal of the Lalu era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:58 IST
In a sharp rebuke, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condemned CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya for allegedly minimizing the 'jungle raj' period in Bihar before 2005. Pradhan emphasized that the disturbing assassination of Left activist Chandrashekar Prasad in 1997 underscores the disorder that plagued the state under Lalu Prasad's rule.

Pradhan insisted that the era prior to 2005 was marred by violence and lawlessness, aptly described as 'jungle raj', a fact acknowledged by legal authorities. He accused Bhattacharya of attempting to sanitize the period's history by portraying it as a time of peace and order, contrasting sharply with reality.

Highlighting the allegations of RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin's involvement in Prasad's murder, Pradhan challenged Mahagathbandhan leaders to come to terms with their past. The minister underscored the widely held beliefs about Bihar's political conditions during those years, urging an acknowledgment of the ground realities.

