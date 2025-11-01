Relief Distribution Row: BJP MP Clashes with BDO in West Bengal

In West Bengal's Alipurduar district, tensions flared between BJP MP Manoj Tigga and block development officer (BDO) Amit Chowrasia over relief distribution efforts post-floods. Tigga claimed discrimination against BJP supporters, accusing Chowrasia of being a 'TMC flagbearer'.

Tigga, who forcefully entered the BDO's office, criticized the lack of relief provided to Purba Khayerbari residents. Chowrasia refuted the allegations, asserting relief efforts were unbiased and conducted under proper administrative protocols.

This altercation attracted attention online, with Tigga defending his actions as representing his constituency's grievances, while TMC leaders condemned the MP's conduct as disrespectful.

