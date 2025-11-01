Relief Distribution Row: BJP MP Clashes with BDO in West Bengal
BJP MP Manoj Tigga engaged in a contentious debate with BDO Amit Chowrasia over alleged discrimination in relief distribution following floods in West Bengal's Alipurduar district. Tigga accused Chowrasia of partisanship, while Chowrasia maintained that relief activities were conducted fairly under administration guidance.
In West Bengal's Alipurduar district, tensions flared between BJP MP Manoj Tigga and block development officer (BDO) Amit Chowrasia over relief distribution efforts post-floods. Tigga claimed discrimination against BJP supporters, accusing Chowrasia of being a 'TMC flagbearer'.
Tigga, who forcefully entered the BDO's office, criticized the lack of relief provided to Purba Khayerbari residents. Chowrasia refuted the allegations, asserting relief efforts were unbiased and conducted under proper administrative protocols.
This altercation attracted attention online, with Tigga defending his actions as representing his constituency's grievances, while TMC leaders condemned the MP's conduct as disrespectful.
