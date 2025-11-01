Soren Powerhouse: Campaign Trail Heats Up in Ghatshila
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana, are spearheading the JMM campaign in Ghatshila's upcoming by-poll, seeking victory for candidate Somesh Chandra Soren. Their rallies, scheduled throughout East Singhbhum, aim to challenge BJP's Babulal Soren, following the seat's vacancy after Ramdas Soren's passing.
Jharkhand's political spotlight now focuses on Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana, as they energize their base in East Singhbhum ahead of the Ghatshila by-poll. The JMM leaders are rallying support for their candidate, Somesh Chandra Soren, determined to secure a win in the crucial election.
According to JMM spokesperson Kunal Sarangi, Soren and his wife are pivotal campaign figures, expected to deliver 'much-needed impetus' to the proceedings. Their presence is seen as a strategic move to overcome BJP's rival candidate, Babulal Soren, amidst a competitive political landscape.
The seat, left vacant following the death of Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren in August, has become a focal point for intense political activity. With public meetings and roadshows strategically planned across the district, the JMM is pulling out all stops to retain its influence and make a significant comeback on November 11.
