Soren Powerhouse: Campaign Trail Heats Up in Ghatshila

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana, are spearheading the JMM campaign in Ghatshila's upcoming by-poll, seeking victory for candidate Somesh Chandra Soren. Their rallies, scheduled throughout East Singhbhum, aim to challenge BJP's Babulal Soren, following the seat's vacancy after Ramdas Soren's passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 01-11-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 21:27 IST
Jharkhand's political spotlight now focuses on Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana, as they energize their base in East Singhbhum ahead of the Ghatshila by-poll. The JMM leaders are rallying support for their candidate, Somesh Chandra Soren, determined to secure a win in the crucial election.

According to JMM spokesperson Kunal Sarangi, Soren and his wife are pivotal campaign figures, expected to deliver 'much-needed impetus' to the proceedings. Their presence is seen as a strategic move to overcome BJP's rival candidate, Babulal Soren, amidst a competitive political landscape.

The seat, left vacant following the death of Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren in August, has become a focal point for intense political activity. With public meetings and roadshows strategically planned across the district, the JMM is pulling out all stops to retain its influence and make a significant comeback on November 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

