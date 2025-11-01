Controversy Unfolds: IUML Leader's Remark Sparks Debate on PM SHRI Scheme

P M A Salam, state general secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), found himself embroiled in controversy on Saturday after allegedly making derogatory remarks against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Salam criticized the Kerala government's decision to sign the Centre's PM SHRI scheme, claiming it aims to promote Hindutva ideology and distort historical facts. In a speech delivered at a Muslim League conference in Vazhakkad panchayat, Salam drew comparisons with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rejection of the scheme as a form of 'communal poison.'

The CPI(M) Malappuram district committee condemned Salam's remarks as 'uncultured,' demanding a public apology. This has increased tension within the United Democratic Front (UDF), with the state government opting to freeze the MoU with the Centre amid rising objections.

(With inputs from agencies.)