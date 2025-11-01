AIADMK Turmoil: Sengottaiyan Fights Back Against Expulsion
Former AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan has challenged his expulsion from the party, criticizing general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami as a 'real traitor.' Sengottaiyan, expelled for anti-party activities, plans to legally contest the decision, accusing Palaniswami of violating party rules and blaming him for recent election defeats.
In what appears to be a simmering internal conflict, expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan has vehemently contested his removal from the party. He has launched a scathing criticism at party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, labeling him the 'real traitor' and calling into question his perceived silence in the controversial Kodanad murder case.
Sengottaiyan, a former minister and long-time party member, was expelled following what was seen as an unauthorized show of unity with other ousted leaders, causing party unrest. In a bold retort, he sarcastically suggested that Palaniswami deserves a Nobel Prize for betrayal, while vowing to challenge his expulsion through legal means.
Meanwhile, AIADMK officials, including Palaniswami, insist that Sengottaiyan's expulsion was a unanimous decision by the party's general council due to his anti-party actions over the past six months. The ongoing tensions underscore the challenges facing the AIADMK as it prepares for the 2026 assembly elections.
