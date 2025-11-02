Political Turmoil: Arrest of Anant Kumar Singh
Anant Kumar Singh, a politician with a criminal background, was arrested concerning the death of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav during elections in Mokama. Yadav died while campaigning for Piyush Priyadarshi. The police filed multiple FIRs, implicating Singh and others based on a complaint from the deceased's grandson.
The Bihar Police made a significant arrest on Sunday, detaining Anant Kumar Singh, a don-turned-politician notorious for his criminal past. Singh, commonly referred to as 'Chhote Sarkar', was apprehended for his alleged involvement in the death of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav.
The fatal incident occurred during election activities in Mokama, where Yadav was rallying voters for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate, Piyush Priyadarshi. The arrest transpired at Singh's residence in Mokama during the early hours.
Following the incident, authorities registered four FIRs, with Singh and four others being accused in one. The complaints were based on statements from the victim's grandson. Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma confirmed the arrest but withheld additional details.
