U.S. and China to Establish Military Channels for Conflict Reduction
The U.S. and China have agreed to establish military-to-military channels aimed at reducing conflict and deescalating potential issues. This decision followed meetings between U.S. Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth and Chinese Minister of National Defense Admiral Dong Jun in Malaysia, facilitating future discussions.
The United States and China have taken strides towards reducing military tensions by agreeing to establish military-to-military communication channels. U.S. Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth announced the development on Saturday following his meeting with China's Defense Minister, Admiral Dong Jun, in Malaysia.
This decision follows high-level talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping in South Korea, which set a positive tone for subsequent discussions. Hegseth shared on social media the constructive nature of his meeting with Admiral Dong Jun.
Both nations plan to hold additional meetings to operationalize these communication channels, signaling a joint effort to manage tensions and deescalate future conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
