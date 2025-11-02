Left Menu

U.S. and China to Establish Military Channels for Conflict Reduction

The U.S. and China have agreed to establish military-to-military channels aimed at reducing conflict and deescalating potential issues. This decision followed meetings between U.S. Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth and Chinese Minister of National Defense Admiral Dong Jun in Malaysia, facilitating future discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 04:14 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 04:14 IST
U.S. and China to Establish Military Channels for Conflict Reduction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and China have taken strides towards reducing military tensions by agreeing to establish military-to-military communication channels. U.S. Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth announced the development on Saturday following his meeting with China's Defense Minister, Admiral Dong Jun, in Malaysia.

This decision follows high-level talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping in South Korea, which set a positive tone for subsequent discussions. Hegseth shared on social media the constructive nature of his meeting with Admiral Dong Jun.

Both nations plan to hold additional meetings to operationalize these communication channels, signaling a joint effort to manage tensions and deescalate future conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025