Historic Diplomatic Milestone: Syrian President's First Visit to the White House
Ahmad al-Sharaa, the Syrian president, is set to visit the White House for talks with President Donald Trump. This historic meeting marks the first visit by a Syrian leader to the U.S. in decades and is expected to solidify Syria's joining of the coalition against ISIS.
This visit marks the first-ever appearance of a Syrian president at the White House, according to an administration official who preferred to remain unnamed.
The high-stakes meeting is scheduled for November 10, a senior official confirmed, setting the stage for increased engagement between the U.S. and Syria. Trump and al-Sharaa previously met in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, marking the first dialogue between the two nations' leaders in 25 years.
Syria, attempting to shed decades of international isolation, plans to join the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS, a significant move given al-Sharaa's previous affiliations with al-Qaida. This development comes as the region grapples with a tentative ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, following a brutal two-year conflict in Gaza.
