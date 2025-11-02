Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds in Jubilee Hills as Reddy Challenges BRS

In the lead-up to the Jubilee Hills by-election, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accuses opposition leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao of misleading voters. He criticizes their tactics, including traveling in autorickshaws and highlights his government's women empowerment schemes, challenging their governance and party loyalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-11-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 13:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political showdown ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has launched a scathing attack on opposition leaders K T Rama Rao (KTR) and T Harish Rao, accusing them of attempting to mislead voters with theatrics.

Revanth Reddy alleged that KTR and Harish Rao have been roaming in autorickshaws, symbolically distancing themselves from the 'car' — the election symbol of BRS — which he said has been relegated to the garage by the people of Telangana. Their actions come amid demands for the Congress government to honor pre-poll assurances to auto drivers.

The chief minister further criticized KTR's treatment of women within the party, reflecting on allegations by KTR's sister K Kavitha. Reddy also pledged enhanced development for the constituency, urging voters to back Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav in the November 11 by-election necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

