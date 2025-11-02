Political Drama Unfolds in Jubilee Hills as Reddy Challenges BRS

In a fiery political showdown ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has launched a scathing attack on opposition leaders K T Rama Rao (KTR) and T Harish Rao, accusing them of attempting to mislead voters with theatrics.

Revanth Reddy alleged that KTR and Harish Rao have been roaming in autorickshaws, symbolically distancing themselves from the 'car' — the election symbol of BRS — which he said has been relegated to the garage by the people of Telangana. Their actions come amid demands for the Congress government to honor pre-poll assurances to auto drivers.

The chief minister further criticized KTR's treatment of women within the party, reflecting on allegations by KTR's sister K Kavitha. Reddy also pledged enhanced development for the constituency, urging voters to back Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav in the November 11 by-election necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.

(With inputs from agencies.)