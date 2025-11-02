Historic Visit: Syrian President's White House Trip

In a landmark development, Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Al-Shibani declared on Sunday that President Ahmed Sharaa is set to visit the White House this month. This will be the first time a Syrian president makes such a diplomatic visit to Washington D.C.

The announcement was echoed by U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack, who confirmed the news a day prior, highlighting the significance of this engagement between the two nations.

Further confirmation came from a White House official, who stated that President Sharaa's visit is expected to take place around November 10, signaling an important moment in U.S.-Syrian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)