Protests Erupt Over Controversial Tunnel Road Project in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, a wave of protest erupted as BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition R Ashok and MP Tejasvi Surya, staged a demonstration at Lalbagh on Sunday against the proposed Tunnel Road Project. Ashok dismissed the project as 'unviable' and 'unscientific,' urging the government to prioritize crucial city infrastructure improvements instead.

Highlighting environmental concerns, Ashok stated, 'We are here today with regular visitors of Lalbagh to oppose the Tunnel Road Project, which poses a significant threat to our environment. We demand the government focus on developing essential infrastructure like clean roads and efficient public transport, without compromising Bengaluru's cherished green spaces.'

During the protest, Tejasvi Surya announced a signature campaign organized by the Walkers Association, garnering signatures from 5,000 to 6,000 residents opposing the project. He criticized the government for its inability to complete existing infrastructure projects, labeling the Tunnel Road Project as both financially and environmentally disastrous. Surya challenged the Chief Minister's silence, questioning the project's benefit to the common citizen.