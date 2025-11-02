Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Controversial Tunnel Road Project in Bengaluru

BJP leaders, including R Ashok and Tejasvi Surya, led a protest against the proposed Tunnel Road Project in Bengaluru, citing environmental and financial concerns. Criticism targeted the government's infrastructure priorities, and a massive signature campaign gathered substantial public opposition to the project at Lalbagh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:05 IST
Protests Erupt Over Controversial Tunnel Road Project in Bengaluru
Leader of Opposition, Karnataka Assembly R Ashok (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Bengaluru, a wave of protest erupted as BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition R Ashok and MP Tejasvi Surya, staged a demonstration at Lalbagh on Sunday against the proposed Tunnel Road Project. Ashok dismissed the project as 'unviable' and 'unscientific,' urging the government to prioritize crucial city infrastructure improvements instead.

Highlighting environmental concerns, Ashok stated, 'We are here today with regular visitors of Lalbagh to oppose the Tunnel Road Project, which poses a significant threat to our environment. We demand the government focus on developing essential infrastructure like clean roads and efficient public transport, without compromising Bengaluru's cherished green spaces.'

During the protest, Tejasvi Surya announced a signature campaign organized by the Walkers Association, garnering signatures from 5,000 to 6,000 residents opposing the project. He criticized the government for its inability to complete existing infrastructure projects, labeling the Tunnel Road Project as both financially and environmentally disastrous. Surya challenged the Chief Minister's silence, questioning the project's benefit to the common citizen.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025