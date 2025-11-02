Kerala Political Clash: Minister Sivankutty Demands Apology from IUML Leader

Minister V Sivankutty of Kerala's General Education Department has criticized IUML leader P M A Salam for his offensive remarks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This follows the state's decision to sign the PM SHRI scheme, which later faced a freeze amid contention.

Sivankutty condemned Salam's comments as degrading to Kerala's cultural values, calling on the IUML leadership to prompt an apology from their senior member, urging a return to more dignified political discourse.

The controversy arose after Salam claimed the scheme intends to promote a skewed historical perspective. In response to public education secular accolades, Sivankutty views Salam's outburst as a tactic to incite political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)