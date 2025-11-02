Kerala Political Clash: Minister Sivankutty Demands Apology from IUML Leader
Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty criticized IUML's P M A Salam for derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the signing of PM SHRI scheme. Sivankutty demanded an apology from Salam, terming his comments as undemocratic and against Kerala's cultural values.
Minister V Sivankutty of Kerala's General Education Department has criticized IUML leader P M A Salam for his offensive remarks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This follows the state's decision to sign the PM SHRI scheme, which later faced a freeze amid contention.
Sivankutty condemned Salam's comments as degrading to Kerala's cultural values, calling on the IUML leadership to prompt an apology from their senior member, urging a return to more dignified political discourse.
The controversy arose after Salam claimed the scheme intends to promote a skewed historical perspective. In response to public education secular accolades, Sivankutty views Salam's outburst as a tactic to incite political drama.
(With inputs from agencies.)
