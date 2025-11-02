PM Modi Criticizes Mahagathbandhan, Highlights Bihar's NDA Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Arrah, Bihar, criticized the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress alliance, claiming internal discord and accusing the RJD of coercing Congress into announcing Tejashwi Yadav as their Chief Ministerial candidate. Modi described the situation as RJD's 'gundagardi', or hooliganism, suggesting that post-election discord may intensify.

He highlighted the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) unity and its focus on Bihar's development, contrasting it with the rival alliance's alleged disarray and mutual disagreements. The Prime Minister accused the RJD of sideling Congress, neglecting their input in their election manifesto, 'Tejashwi ka Pran'.

Further, PM Modi invoked the era of RJD's 'jungle raaj', criticizing its governance as corrupt and damaging to Bihar's identity. He alleged that the RJD-Congress alliance aims to erase this identity by supporting infiltrators, warning of the consequences for the state's future. The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results expected on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)