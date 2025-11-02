Left Menu

PM Modi Criticizes Mahagathbandhan, Highlights Bihar's NDA Development

In a rally at Arrah, PM Narendra Modi criticized the RJD-Congress alliance, alleging that RJD forced Congress into announcing Tejashwi Yadav as CM candidate amid internal discord. He emphasized NDA's unity and developmental focus for Bihar, contrasting with alleged RJD-Congress disarray and support for infiltrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:41 IST
PM Modi Criticizes Mahagathbandhan, Highlights Bihar's NDA Development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Arrah, Bihar, criticized the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress alliance, claiming internal discord and accusing the RJD of coercing Congress into announcing Tejashwi Yadav as their Chief Ministerial candidate. Modi described the situation as RJD's 'gundagardi', or hooliganism, suggesting that post-election discord may intensify.

He highlighted the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) unity and its focus on Bihar's development, contrasting it with the rival alliance's alleged disarray and mutual disagreements. The Prime Minister accused the RJD of sideling Congress, neglecting their input in their election manifesto, 'Tejashwi ka Pran'.

Further, PM Modi invoked the era of RJD's 'jungle raaj', criticizing its governance as corrupt and damaging to Bihar's identity. He alleged that the RJD-Congress alliance aims to erase this identity by supporting infiltrators, warning of the consequences for the state's future. The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results expected on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025