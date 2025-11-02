PM Modi Slams Opposition Manifesto, Highlights NDA's Development Promises for Bihar

In a sharp critique of the opposition's strategies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi labeled the Mahagathbandhan's manifesto as deceitful, designed to mislead the public. Speaking on Sunday, Modi underscored the distinction between their approach and the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) 'Sankalp Patra', which he described as an honest roadmap for Bihar's development.

The NDA's manifesto, according to Modi, contains substantial promises related to children's education, healthcare for families, employment prospects for the youth, and improved irrigation facilities for farmers. He lambasted the opposition for trivializing the electorate's intelligence, reminding them that the 'public is well-informed'. As part of the NDA's vision, robust initiatives aim at empowering women, aspiring to make them 'Lakhpati Didis' — women earning over a lakh rupees.

Highlighting Bihar's demographic strength, Modi stressed the importance of education and skill development, vital components of NDA's manifesto. He reiterated the pledge to generate one crore (10 million) job opportunities, detailed within their proposal. Modi's speeches are scheduled to continue with rallies in Nawada and a roadshow in Patna as Bihar approaches its assembly elections on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)