PM Modi Slams Opposition Manifesto, Highlights NDA's Development Promises for Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Mahagathbandhan's manifesto as deceitful, contrasting it with NDA's 'Sankalp Patra' which outlines plans for education, healthcare, jobs, and women's empowerment in Bihar. He emphasized NDA's commitment to creating 1 crore jobs and making Bihar a 'Made in India' hub. Elections are set for November.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique of the opposition's strategies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi labeled the Mahagathbandhan's manifesto as deceitful, designed to mislead the public. Speaking on Sunday, Modi underscored the distinction between their approach and the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) 'Sankalp Patra', which he described as an honest roadmap for Bihar's development.
The NDA's manifesto, according to Modi, contains substantial promises related to children's education, healthcare for families, employment prospects for the youth, and improved irrigation facilities for farmers. He lambasted the opposition for trivializing the electorate's intelligence, reminding them that the 'public is well-informed'. As part of the NDA's vision, robust initiatives aim at empowering women, aspiring to make them 'Lakhpati Didis' — women earning over a lakh rupees.
Highlighting Bihar's demographic strength, Modi stressed the importance of education and skill development, vital components of NDA's manifesto. He reiterated the pledge to generate one crore (10 million) job opportunities, detailed within their proposal. Modi's speeches are scheduled to continue with rallies in Nawada and a roadshow in Patna as Bihar approaches its assembly elections on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Bihar
- Election
- NDA
- Manifesto
- Jobs
- Women's Empowerment
- Education
- Skill Development
- Public
ALSO READ
While NDA manifesto has vision, that of 'jungle raj' a document of lies: PM Modi in Arrah.
ILO and Sida Champion Market Systems Approach to Drive Green Jobs and Just Transition
Uttarakhand's March to Modernity: Jobs, Infrastructure, and Growth
Punjab Youth Flourish Under AAP: Over 56,000 Secure Government Jobs
Gadkari's Vision: Five Lakh Jobs for Vidarbha's Future