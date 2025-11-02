Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi, Vows Educational Reforms in Bihar

In a rally held in Begusarai, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging undue influence from industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha mocked Modi's '56-inch chest' claim and revisited accusations about U.S. pressure leading to the suspension of Operation Sindoor.

Gandhi cited historical examples of India's non-compliance with external pressures, contrasting Indira Gandhi's firm stance during the 1971 war with Bangladesh against the current leadership's alleged submissiveness. He further alleged biased allocation of land to industrialists, questioning Home Minister Amit Shah's statements regarding the absence of land for development in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi assured voters that if the Mahagathbandhan alliance comes to power, they will prioritize education reform and open a university comparable to the renowned Nalanda University, making Bihar an educational hub. The tightly-contested Begusarai constituency, with a significant upper-caste 'Bhumihaar' voter presence, is set for a fierce electoral battle involving the NDA, Mahagathbandhan, and the emerging Jan Suraaj party.

(With inputs from agencies.)