Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Illegal Infiltrators in West Bengal

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, a prominent BJP leader, has leveled serious accusations against the West Bengal authorities, claiming that two Bangladeshi nationals have been residing illegally in the Dakshin Dinajpur district for over two years. He attributes police inaction to directives from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whom he describes as "failed."

According to Majumdar, the presence of these individuals is part of a larger vote bank strategy employed by the ruling Trinamool Congress. A formal complaint, supported by identity card evidence from Bangladesh, has been lodged at the Bansihari police station, yet no substantial action has followed.

Feroze Mian, a resident of the Bansihari area, initially filed a complaint nearly two years ago and again on November 27, 2023, alleging potential subversive threats posed by the accused, Lovely Begum and Abdul Mannan. He further contends that they assaulted him in September. The situation underscores ongoing security and political tensions in the region.