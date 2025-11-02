Tamil Nadu's Battle for Democracy: Moving to Supreme Court Over Voter List Revision
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with other political parties, has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. Alleging the exercise threatens democratic rights, the resolution urges for its suspension until after the 2026 general elections.
A significant political development unfolded in Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin announced a resolution following an all-party meeting on Sunday. The gathering, aimed at discussing the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, led to a decision to move the Supreme Court, challenging the exercise across 12 States and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu.
The CM shared his concerns via an X post, accusing the SIR of being a politically motivated attempt to disenfranchise voters and undermine democracy. He lamented the Election Commission's refusal to delay the revision until post-2026 general elections, citing unresolved doubts and lack of transparency in the process.
DMK leader RS Bharathi criticized the SIR, equating it to an indirect implementation of a National Register of Citizens (NRC), a sentiment echoed by other political parties at the meeting. Despite the non-participation of some parties, like TVK, in the discussions, the collective voice of the 49 attending parties emphasized the importance of upholding democratic principles through legal channels and public campaigns.
