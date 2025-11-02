Tamil Nadu's Battle for Democracy: Moving to Supreme Court Over Voter List Revision

A significant political development unfolded in Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin announced a resolution following an all-party meeting on Sunday. The gathering, aimed at discussing the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, led to a decision to move the Supreme Court, challenging the exercise across 12 States and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu.

The CM shared his concerns via an X post, accusing the SIR of being a politically motivated attempt to disenfranchise voters and undermine democracy. He lamented the Election Commission's refusal to delay the revision until post-2026 general elections, citing unresolved doubts and lack of transparency in the process.

DMK leader RS Bharathi criticized the SIR, equating it to an indirect implementation of a National Register of Citizens (NRC), a sentiment echoed by other political parties at the meeting. Despite the non-participation of some parties, like TVK, in the discussions, the collective voice of the 49 attending parties emphasized the importance of upholding democratic principles through legal channels and public campaigns.

