Vijay Slams DMK's Alleged Political Drama Over Electoral Roll Revision
Actor-politician Vijay accused DMK of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for political gains, diverting attention from corruption charges. He questions DMK's opposition to SIR and plans to raise awareness through seminars. The DMK plans to challenge the SIR in the Supreme Court.
Actor-politician Vijay criticized the ruling DMK for allegedly exploiting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for electoral benefits, accusing them of distracting public attention from corruption accusations.
He questioned the DMK's failure to oppose SIR in the Assembly, unlike Kerala, suggesting an ulterior motive. Vijay stated that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is committed to raising awareness about the issue.
He highlighted concerns about voter targeting and criticized the exclusion of Assam from the SIR's second phase. Meanwhile, DMK announced its intention to challenge the SIR in the Supreme Court.
