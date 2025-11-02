Left Menu

Mumbai Opposition Leaders Face Charges for Protest Violations

Mumbai police have filed a case against MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar and other opposition figures for defying prohibitory orders during a protest march. The protest, held by the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, highlighted alleged voter list irregularities, with top opposition leaders participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have initiated legal proceedings against MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar and several other prominent opposition leaders. The charges stem from a protest march that violated prohibitory orders in the city, an official explained on Sunday.

The case, registered under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Bombay Police Act, follows the Saturday rally organized by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Police officials had withheld permission for the event, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Mundhe noted.

This 'Satyacha Morcha,' or 'march for truth,' protested alleged voter list irregularities. It proceeded from Fashion Street to the BMC headquarters, featuring speeches from former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, MNS's Raj Thackeray, and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

