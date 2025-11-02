Left Menu

Kerala's Voter List Controversy: LDF Challenges Special Revision

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala urges the Election Commission to reconsider a voters' list revision, calling the criteria impractical. With local elections approaching, the LDF criticizes the Commission for its urgency, citing a pending Supreme Court case and alleging political bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:16 IST
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala has called upon the Election Commission of India to reconsider its decision to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list, deeming the current criteria impractical for the state.

T P Ramakrishnan, LDF's front convener, announced that the alliance would support a decision at an upcoming all-party meeting convened by the state government to address this issue. He emphasized the LDF's commitment to strongly opposing the revision, especially with local body elections looming.

Ramakrishnan accused the Election Commission of unwanted haste, given that a related case is still pending before the Supreme Court. He alleged bias, arguing that similar actions in Maharashtra and Assam were halted, questioning why Kerala is treated differently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

