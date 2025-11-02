Kerala's Voter List Controversy: LDF Challenges Special Revision

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala has called upon the Election Commission of India to reconsider its decision to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list, deeming the current criteria impractical for the state.

T P Ramakrishnan, LDF's front convener, announced that the alliance would support a decision at an upcoming all-party meeting convened by the state government to address this issue. He emphasized the LDF's commitment to strongly opposing the revision, especially with local body elections looming.

Ramakrishnan accused the Election Commission of unwanted haste, given that a related case is still pending before the Supreme Court. He alleged bias, arguing that similar actions in Maharashtra and Assam were halted, questioning why Kerala is treated differently.

