Bihar Political Turmoil: Arrests and Allegations in Mokama Murder Case
Bihar Police arrested 80 people, including JD(U) candidate Anant Singh, in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav. Singh and associates were placed in 14-day judicial custody. Security forces have been heightened in Mokama. Yadav's death was ruled murder due to injuries from a blunt object.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic political development, Bihar Police have arrested 80 individuals, including JD(U) candidate Anant Singh, linked to the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav. The arrests were confirmed by a senior police officer on Sunday.
The arrests, including Singh's associates Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, took place overnight between Saturday and Sunday. A Patna court has remanded the trio to 14-day judicial custody, as investigations continue.
According to the post-mortem report, Yadav died from severe injuries caused by a hard, blunt object. In response to the escalated tensions, significant security measures have been deployed in the Mokama area, with numerous forces camping to ensure order during this tumultuous period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Anant Singh
- Mokama
- murder
- Jan Suraaj
- arrest
- political unrest
- security
- JD(U)
- elections
ALSO READ
UK police say a man arrested over train stabbings is released without charge; another suspect remains in custody, reports AP.
The Louvre Heist: Unveiling the Intriguing Plot and Arrests
Controversy Unfolds: Arrest of Visually Impaired Christian Sparks Debate on Blasphemy Laws
Contractual Employee Arrested for Forging Delhi CM's Office Letterheads to Dupe Patients
Political Drama Unfolds as JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh Arrested in Murder Case