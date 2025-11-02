Political Maneuvering: Rally, Controversies, and Allegations in Indian Politics

A prominent Congress leader, Udit Raj, has voiced strong allegations against the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), accusing its chief, Mayawati, of orchestrating a rally that indirectly supports the BJP's agenda for the Bihar elections.

He criticized the increasing incidents of violence against Dalits, OBCs, and minorities in Uttar Pradesh, citing the recent lynching of Valmiki. Furthermore, the tragic case of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who reportedly suffered caste-based discrimination, has also drawn Raj's criticism and request for justice.

Udit Raj's statements highlight political complexities as he condemns the creation of the Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Service Corporation, labeling it a form of exploitative labor practice. His commentary sets the stage for intense political discourse ahead of upcoming polls in Bihar.

