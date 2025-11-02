Left Menu

Modi's Patna Roadshow: Rallying Support for NDA in Bihar Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a vibrant roadshow in Patna, urging Bihar citizens to support NDA in the upcoming assembly elections. The event, highlighting Modi's call for development under NDA's governance, featured cultural performances and gathered large crowds, emphasizing plans for Patna's all-round development.

Updated: 02-11-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 23:42 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi captivated crowds with a massive roadshow in Patna, encouraging the people of Bihar to back the NDA in the coming assembly elections. Flanked by key political figures, Modi's procession commenced from Dinkar Golambar, honoring national poet Ramdhari Sinh Dinkar.

The streets of Patna came alive with enthusiasm as Modi waved to the throngs, adorned with saffron flags and floral touches. Women played a prominent role, capturing the moment with photographs and performing traditional rituals. Folk dances added a festive note along the route leading to Udyog Bhavan.

Modi's statements underscored the development strides made under NDA's leadership versus previous regimes, citing projects like the expanding Patna Metro. He urged voters to reaffirm their commitment to sustainable progress in Bihar, contrasting NDA's vision with the alleged misdeeds of rival parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

