Election Echoes: Voices of Democracy at JNU

The dim lights and resounding slogans at Jawaharlal Nehru University marked a fervent presidential debate, a hallmark of the JNUSU election season. The event drew a full house of students eager to hear from six presidential candidates, each armed with distinct manifestos and visions for India.

The debate, referred to as a rehearsal for democracy, embodied ideological standoffs between the Left alliance, ABVP, and other student bodies. Aditi Mishra championed issues beyond the campus, while ABVP's Vikas Patel criticized the Left's enduring hold over JNU politics.

As candidates like the NSUI's Vikash and PSA's Shinde Vijayalaxmi Rao challenged the binary political discourse, the debate concluded the campaign period, setting the stage for the November elections seen as a reflection of broader national political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)