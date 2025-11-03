Trump Considers Military Action Over Nigerian Christian Killings

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday a potential military intervention in Nigeria, including the deployment of troops or air strikes, in response to what he described as mass killings of Christians in the nation.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump indicated openness to various military options, emphasizing his administration's unwillingness to tolerate such violence. "They're killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria...We're not going to allow that to happen," Trump stated as he returned to Washington from his Florida vacation.

The president's comments followed his administration's decision to reinstate Nigeria on a list of countries deemed violative of religious freedoms, alongside nations like China, Myanmar, and Russia. This move underscores the U.S.'s serious stance on addressing religious persecution globally.

