Left Menu

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US President Donald Trump has threatened military action against Nigeria over alleged Christian persecution. He criticized Nigeria's government and warned of halting aid. Nigeria's President Tinubu rebutted the claims, emphasizing religious tolerance. This highlights ongoing insecurity issues in Nigeria involving both Muslims and Christians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 03-11-2025 05:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 05:54 IST
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Nigeria, stating that he has instructed the Pentagon to prepare for potential military action after accusing the West African nation of failing to protect Christians from persecution.

The controversial statement came as Trump threatened to cut all aid to Nigeria, warning that the US might intervene militarily to combat what he termed 'Islamic terrorists'.

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu refuted Trump's assertions, highlighting Nigeria's dedication to religious freedom and constitutional protections for all faiths, amid longstanding security challenges involving various groups in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025