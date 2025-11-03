US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Nigeria, stating that he has instructed the Pentagon to prepare for potential military action after accusing the West African nation of failing to protect Christians from persecution.

The controversial statement came as Trump threatened to cut all aid to Nigeria, warning that the US might intervene militarily to combat what he termed 'Islamic terrorists'.

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu refuted Trump's assertions, highlighting Nigeria's dedication to religious freedom and constitutional protections for all faiths, amid longstanding security challenges involving various groups in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)