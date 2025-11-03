US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution
US President Donald Trump has threatened military action against Nigeria over alleged Christian persecution. He criticized Nigeria's government and warned of halting aid. Nigeria's President Tinubu rebutted the claims, emphasizing religious tolerance. This highlights ongoing insecurity issues in Nigeria involving both Muslims and Christians.
US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Nigeria, stating that he has instructed the Pentagon to prepare for potential military action after accusing the West African nation of failing to protect Christians from persecution.
The controversial statement came as Trump threatened to cut all aid to Nigeria, warning that the US might intervene militarily to combat what he termed 'Islamic terrorists'.
Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu refuted Trump's assertions, highlighting Nigeria's dedication to religious freedom and constitutional protections for all faiths, amid longstanding security challenges involving various groups in the country.
