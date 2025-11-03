Nigeria Responds to Trump's Military Threats Amid Religious Tensions

Nigeria has expressed its receptiveness to U.S. assistance in fighting Islamist insurgents, with a caveat of respecting national borders. This statement comes in response to President Donald Trump's threats of military intervention, citing the alleged persecution of Christians in the West African nation.

Daniel Bwala, adviser to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, emphasized the importance of diplomatic engagement despite Trump's rhetoric. Bwala maintains that collaboration could yield positive results in their mutual aim to tackle terrorism.

In Nigeria, the Islamist insurgency mainly impacts the Muslim-majority regions, and while Christians have faced attacks, the Muslim community has borne the brunt of the violence. Trump's comments arrive amid ongoing debates over Nigeria's inclusion in the U.S. list of countries violating religious freedoms.