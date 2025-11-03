Left Menu

BJP's Dilip Ghosh Criticizes TMC Amid SIR Controversy in West Bengal

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh claims Bangladeshi infiltrators are leaving India due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) amidst TMC's alleged protection efforts. Ghosh accuses TMC of staging propaganda against SIR. TMC alleges that BJP's SIR has led to multiple suicides due to fear among citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:38 IST
BJP's Dilip Ghosh Criticizes TMC Amid SIR Controversy in West Bengal
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh made a significant claim regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, alleging that Bangladeshi infiltrators are fleeing India out of fear of incarceration. He accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of staging a performance to shield these individuals. Ghosh assured that the SIR process will proceed peacefully in the region.

Ghosh was quoted by ANI saying, "For the past two months, since SIR gained traction, many Bangladeshi infiltrators are fleeing, fearing imprisonment. The TMC is staging drama to shield them. Despite some criminal elements trying to obstruct SIR, it will be completed peacefully." He dismissed claims of deaths linked to SIR as TMC-fueled propaganda, accusing the party of bribery to spread falsehoods.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya accused TMC of declaring war on the people. He emphasized that the forthcoming elections symbolized the struggle between the populace and TMC. The ruling TMC criticized BJP, alleging that SIR has prompted suicides and other tragedies. The controversy continues as the Election Commission gears up for the next phase of SIR, involving multiple states and union territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025