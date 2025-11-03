BJP's Dilip Ghosh Criticizes TMC Amid SIR Controversy in West Bengal

On Monday, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh made a significant claim regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, alleging that Bangladeshi infiltrators are fleeing India out of fear of incarceration. He accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of staging a performance to shield these individuals. Ghosh assured that the SIR process will proceed peacefully in the region.

Ghosh was quoted by ANI saying, "For the past two months, since SIR gained traction, many Bangladeshi infiltrators are fleeing, fearing imprisonment. The TMC is staging drama to shield them. Despite some criminal elements trying to obstruct SIR, it will be completed peacefully." He dismissed claims of deaths linked to SIR as TMC-fueled propaganda, accusing the party of bribery to spread falsehoods.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya accused TMC of declaring war on the people. He emphasized that the forthcoming elections symbolized the struggle between the populace and TMC. The ruling TMC criticized BJP, alleging that SIR has prompted suicides and other tragedies. The controversy continues as the Election Commission gears up for the next phase of SIR, involving multiple states and union territories.

