Samia Suluhu Hassan: Triumph Amid Turmoil
Tanzania's President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, was inaugurated for her first elected term following a sweeping election victory. Hassan's win, however, was overshadowed by violent protests across the nation, with opposition parties claiming numerous casualties. Her main opposition was barred, leading to an uncontested electoral race.
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan officially began her first elected term on Monday after securing a significant electoral victory amid unrest. Her inauguration, held at a military base in Dodoma, comes after winning 97.66% of the vote.
The election was marred by controversy, as Hassan faced minor opponent parties, with the primary opposition barred from participating. Violent protests erupted, allegedly resulting in casualties, as witnessed in several cities.
Opposition claims of hundreds of protest-related deaths contrast with the U.N. human rights office's lower, albeit serious estimates. The Tanzanian government has dismissed these figures as exaggerated, leaving unresolved tensions post-election.
