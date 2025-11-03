Samia Suluhu Hassan: Triumph Amid Turmoil

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan officially began her first elected term on Monday after securing a significant electoral victory amid unrest. Her inauguration, held at a military base in Dodoma, comes after winning 97.66% of the vote.

The election was marred by controversy, as Hassan faced minor opponent parties, with the primary opposition barred from participating. Violent protests erupted, allegedly resulting in casualties, as witnessed in several cities.

Opposition claims of hundreds of protest-related deaths contrast with the U.N. human rights office's lower, albeit serious estimates. The Tanzanian government has dismissed these figures as exaggerated, leaving unresolved tensions post-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)