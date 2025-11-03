Thackeray Demands Clean Voter Rolls Before Maharashtra Polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has called for a thorough clean-up of Maharashtra's electoral rolls before local body elections are held. He criticized the government and Election Commission, claiming they are excluding new Gen Z voters due to a cut-off date of July 1 for voter eligibility.

Thackeray dismissed the ruling BJP's claims of engaging in appeasement politics, emphasizing that neither his party nor other opposition groups have linked bogus voters to any religion. He highlighted the need for citizens to verify their entries at local Shiv Sena offices and urged for rectification of errors such as duplicate names.

Responding to comments by BJP leader Ashish Shelar, Thackeray accused the BJP of internal discord regarding the voters' list. He urged collaboration with opposition parties to press the Election Commission for corrections, while denying any voter list manipulation based on religious grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)