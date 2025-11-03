Left Menu

Thackeray Demands Clean Voter Rolls Before Maharashtra Polls

Uddhav Thackeray criticized the voter roll irregularities in Maharashtra, urging clean-up before local body elections. He accused the Election Commission and government of barring eligible Gen Z voters. Thackeray dismissed allegations of appeasement politics, calling for a united opposition to address duplicate and bogus voter entries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:16 IST
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has called for a thorough clean-up of Maharashtra's electoral rolls before local body elections are held. He criticized the government and Election Commission, claiming they are excluding new Gen Z voters due to a cut-off date of July 1 for voter eligibility.

Thackeray dismissed the ruling BJP's claims of engaging in appeasement politics, emphasizing that neither his party nor other opposition groups have linked bogus voters to any religion. He highlighted the need for citizens to verify their entries at local Shiv Sena offices and urged for rectification of errors such as duplicate names.

Responding to comments by BJP leader Ashish Shelar, Thackeray accused the BJP of internal discord regarding the voters' list. He urged collaboration with opposition parties to press the Election Commission for corrections, while denying any voter list manipulation based on religious grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

