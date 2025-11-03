India's Dynastic Politics: Time for Merit Over Lineage
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticizes India's prevalent dynastic politics, asserting it undermines democracy by prioritizing lineage over merit. In an article, he highlights the pervasive trend across all political spectrums and advocates for a shift towards meritocracy to enhance governance quality and better meet constituents' needs.
Senior Congress figure Shashi Tharoor has raised concerns over the deep-rooted issue of dynastic politics affecting India's democratic fabric. He argues that favoring lineage over merit compromises governance quality and calls for a shift towards merit-based political leadership.
Tharoor's comments, outlined in an article for Project Syndicate, reveal that the problem is widespread across various political parties, not limited to the Nehru-Gandhi family. He presents examples of other political dynasties from different Indian states and observes that this issue is mirrored in neighboring countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Tharoor advocates for necessary reforms, suggesting term limits and internal party elections to promote meritocracy. He emphasizes the importance of an informed electorate in choosing leaders based on capability rather than heritage, to truly fulfill the democratic promise of a government for the people.
