Strengthening Alliances: US-South Korea Defence Collaboration Amidst Rising Tensions

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth commenced his two-day visit to South Korea with a trip to the Demilitarised Zone separating the Koreas, focusing on strengthening defence ties with an important ally.

During their visit, Hegseth and South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back engaged in strategic discussions at the Observation Post Ouellette and the Panmunjom border village, emphasizing the robust combined defence posture and coordination between the nations.

The visit precedes key annual defence talks aimed at pivotal issues such as increased defence spending by South Korea and the potential tech transfer for nuclear submarines, amidst speculation of heightened US demands for military funding.

