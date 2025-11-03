Strengthening Alliances: US-South Korea Defence Collaboration Amidst Rising Tensions
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to the Demilitarised Zone underlines the firm alliance between the US and South Korea. Discussions included increasing South Korea's defence budget and potential US technology transfer for nuclear submarines, amidst concerns over North Korean provocations and regional security dynamics.
- Country:
- South Korea
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth commenced his two-day visit to South Korea with a trip to the Demilitarised Zone separating the Koreas, focusing on strengthening defence ties with an important ally.
During their visit, Hegseth and South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back engaged in strategic discussions at the Observation Post Ouellette and the Panmunjom border village, emphasizing the robust combined defence posture and coordination between the nations.
The visit precedes key annual defence talks aimed at pivotal issues such as increased defence spending by South Korea and the potential tech transfer for nuclear submarines, amidst speculation of heightened US demands for military funding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-EU Trade Talks: Bridging Gaps with Strategic Alliances
Romania and Rheinmetall Forge Alliance for New Gunpowder Factory in Defense Push
Modi Launches Verbal Assault on RJD-Congress Alliance in Bihar Rally
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes RJD-Congress Alliance Over Bihar's Identity
Strengthening Alliances: U.S. Defense Secretary Hegseth's Visit to the Korean DMZ