NDA's Promise: Prosperity and Security for Bihar

At a series of election rallies, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was vocal in his criticism of opposition figures, dubbing Congress's Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav as the 'three monkeys of the INDI Alliance' for failing to acknowledge the NDA's achievements.

Adityanath further alleged that the Congress, RJD, and SP have historically protected criminals and threatened Bihar's security by allowing infiltrators. He promised that an NDA government would remove these threats and redistribute their wealth to the poor.

Promising further development, he highlighted infrastructure projects including connecting temples and promoting traditional industries. Referring to past misrule, he committed to a fresh double-engine government to drive prosperity in Bihar.

