NDA's Promise: Prosperity and Security for Bihar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, at various election rallies, strongly criticized opposition leaders and highlighted the NDA's promises to chase infiltrators from Bihar and redistribute wealth among the poor. He emphasized infrastructure developments and criticized the opposition for fostering division and crime.
- Country:
- India
At a series of election rallies, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was vocal in his criticism of opposition figures, dubbing Congress's Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav as the 'three monkeys of the INDI Alliance' for failing to acknowledge the NDA's achievements.
Adityanath further alleged that the Congress, RJD, and SP have historically protected criminals and threatened Bihar's security by allowing infiltrators. He promised that an NDA government would remove these threats and redistribute their wealth to the poor.
Promising further development, he highlighted infrastructure projects including connecting temples and promoting traditional industries. Referring to past misrule, he committed to a fresh double-engine government to drive prosperity in Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NDA
- Bihar
- Yogi Adityanath
- INDA Alliance
- elections
- opposition
- development
- security
- Adityanath
- crime
ALSO READ
Nepal Prepares for Elections Amid Security Concerns
Yogi Adityanath Accuses Mahagathbandhan of Colluding with Mafia and Ignoring Development in Bihar
Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Promises Prosperity for Bihar
Yogi Adityanath Targets Opposition with 'Three New Monkeys' Jibe
Stalin Oversees Progress: Dharmapuri's New Hub of Development