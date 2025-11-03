Left Menu

NDA's Promise: Prosperity and Security for Bihar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, at various election rallies, strongly criticized opposition leaders and highlighted the NDA's promises to chase infiltrators from Bihar and redistribute wealth among the poor. He emphasized infrastructure developments and criticized the opposition for fostering division and crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:32 IST
NDA's Promise: Prosperity and Security for Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a series of election rallies, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was vocal in his criticism of opposition figures, dubbing Congress's Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav as the 'three monkeys of the INDI Alliance' for failing to acknowledge the NDA's achievements.

Adityanath further alleged that the Congress, RJD, and SP have historically protected criminals and threatened Bihar's security by allowing infiltrators. He promised that an NDA government would remove these threats and redistribute their wealth to the poor.

Promising further development, he highlighted infrastructure projects including connecting temples and promoting traditional industries. Referring to past misrule, he committed to a fresh double-engine government to drive prosperity in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025