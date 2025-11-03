Race to Fill Seats: MCD Bypoll Nominations Await Candidates

The opening day for filing nominations in the MCD bypolls, covering 12 key wards, witnessed a surprising silence, as no entries were recorded. This development comes amidst anticipation regarding the candidates from major political players such as the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress.

The deadline for submitting nominations is fast approaching, set for November 10. Scrutiny of these nominations is slated for November 12, followed by November 15 as the deadline for withdrawal. This window presents a crucial time for parties and candidates to finalize their political strategies.

Historically, the BJP dominated these wards, holding nine of the 12 before vacancies were created by victories in assembly elections earlier this year. The party remains optimistic about its chances, though it faces potential challenges from AAP, particularly in the three wards previously under AAP's representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)