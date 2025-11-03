Modi's Varanasi Visit and Vande Bharat Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a two-day visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, starting on November 7. The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced that the visit will include several key engagements.

Upon arrival at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur on the evening of November 7, Modi will be given a grand reception. He will then proceed to the Bareka Guest House for a meeting with senior BJP leaders and prominent local figures.

The highlight of the visit will be on November 8, when Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Express between Varanasi and Khajuraho. Shortly thereafter, preparations for his subsequent journey to Bihar for an election rally will commence, underlining the extensive planning for this significant visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)