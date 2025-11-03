Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's Successful Heart Surgery

Maharashtra's Chhagan Bhujbal, cabinet minister, successfully underwent heart surgery and is now stable. The procedure was performed in Mumbai by Dr. Ramakanta Panda. Following medical advice for rest, Bhujbal will temporarily refrain from official meetings, as he is expected to fully recover soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:38 IST
Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's Successful Heart Surgery
Chhagan Bhujbal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal has successfully undergone heart surgery at a Mumbai private hospital, according to a statement from his office. The 78-year-old minister is now in stable condition.

The surgery was carried out at the Asian Heart Institute under the expert guidance of renowned cardiologist Dr. Ramakanta Panda. The statement confirmed that Bhujbal's condition is stable, and he is set to make a full recovery.

Medical professionals have advised Bhujbal to rest over the coming days to ensure a smooth recovery process. In line with this advice, the minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection will not be engaging in any official meetings during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025