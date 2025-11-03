Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's Successful Heart Surgery

Maharashtra's cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal has successfully undergone heart surgery at a Mumbai private hospital, according to a statement from his office. The 78-year-old minister is now in stable condition.

The surgery was carried out at the Asian Heart Institute under the expert guidance of renowned cardiologist Dr. Ramakanta Panda. The statement confirmed that Bhujbal's condition is stable, and he is set to make a full recovery.

Medical professionals have advised Bhujbal to rest over the coming days to ensure a smooth recovery process. In line with this advice, the minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection will not be engaging in any official meetings during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)