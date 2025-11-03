China-Germany Dialogue: Rescheduling Diplomatic Relations

In a recent phone discussion, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul engaged with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to address critical areas such as security and economic policy. The dialogue between the two nations highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts amidst broader geopolitical tensions.

The ministers reached a consensus on the need to reschedule Wadephul's canceled visit to China, a move reflecting their commitment to fostering bilateral relations. Additionally, China reiterated its invitation for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to visit, signaling an open channel for diplomacy.

Wang Yi emphasized the importance of opposing 'Taiwan independence' and reaffirmed China's stance on the 'One China' policy. He proposed the establishment of a stable policy framework to ensure the sustainability of China-Germany relations, showcasing a collaborative approach to international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)