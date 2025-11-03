Yogi Adityanath Targets Opposition with 'Three New Monkeys' Jibe

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a verbal attack on opposition parties, likening their leaders to 'three new monkeys' and accusing them of nurturing criminals and dividing the public along caste lines.

Speaking at multiple rallies throughout Bihar, he pledged that the NDA would expel infiltrators, enhance the state's wealth distribution among the poor, and address lingering land disputes.

Adityanath highlighted various development plans under the NDA, including the establishment of a semiconductor hub, the construction of new temples, and the promotion of traditional crafts, mentioning the restoration of Bihar's heritage and prosperity.

