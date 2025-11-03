Yogi Adityanath Targets Opposition with 'Three New Monkeys' Jibe
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized opposition parties by mocking their leaders as 'three new monkeys' of the INDI Alliance. He claimed that NDA would remove infiltrators from Bihar, boost development projects like constructing temples, and turn the state into a semiconductor hub.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a verbal attack on opposition parties, likening their leaders to 'three new monkeys' and accusing them of nurturing criminals and dividing the public along caste lines.
Speaking at multiple rallies throughout Bihar, he pledged that the NDA would expel infiltrators, enhance the state's wealth distribution among the poor, and address lingering land disputes.
Adityanath highlighted various development plans under the NDA, including the establishment of a semiconductor hub, the construction of new temples, and the promotion of traditional crafts, mentioning the restoration of Bihar's heritage and prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogi Adityanath
- INDI Alliance
- NDA
- Bihar
- elections
- opposition
- Congress
- RJD
- temple
- development