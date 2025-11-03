Farage's Reform UK: Balancing Tax Cuts with Fiscal Responsibility

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Reform UK party, has adjusted his ambitious tax-cutting plans, citing the current severe state of public finances. Speaking in London, Farage admitted that while his party desires significant tax reductions, they cannot proceed without first stabilizing economic perceptions.

Reform UK, holding a consistent lead over the Labour Party in polls, had initially proposed a £90 billion tax cut, which analysts deemed impractical. Farage's recent commentary suggests a shift towards a more prudent approach as the party aims to convince financial markets of its economic competence.

Despite criticisms from both Labour and Conservative counterparts, Farage remains adamant that Reform UK is the only party capable of addressing Britain's economic challenges through strategic spending cuts and tax reforms, positioning itself as a champion for both businesses and working families.

(With inputs from agencies.)