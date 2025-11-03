Political Tensions Rise in Bihar Amid Election Posters Controversy

The political landscape in Bihar intensifies as accusations fly concerning notable omissions from election posters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Katihar, highlighted the absence of Lalu Prasad Yadav's image from the RJD's campaign visuals, suggesting a potential rift between RJD and its ally, Congress.

RJD leader Misa Bharti hit back, asserting that the Prime Minister's focus on Lalu Yadav's photographs underscores BJP's enduring anxiety about the former Chief Minister. She criticized Modi's remarks about 'katta', contrasting them with opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav's focus on employment for youth.

Further fueling the controversy, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the absence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from BJP events, accusing Modi of marginalizing his NDA ally. This political drama unfolds as Bihar prepares for its Assembly elections set for November 6 and 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)