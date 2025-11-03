Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Bihar Amid Election Posters Controversy

As Bihar gears up for elections, a controversy brews over missing figures on political posters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes RJD for omitting Lalu Prasad Yadav from campaign visuals, while RJD's Misa Bharti accuses BJP of political games. Congress echoes concerns over Nitish Kumar's role in BJP rallies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:34 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Bihar Amid Election Posters Controversy
RJD leader Misa Bharti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Bihar intensifies as accusations fly concerning notable omissions from election posters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Katihar, highlighted the absence of Lalu Prasad Yadav's image from the RJD's campaign visuals, suggesting a potential rift between RJD and its ally, Congress.

RJD leader Misa Bharti hit back, asserting that the Prime Minister's focus on Lalu Yadav's photographs underscores BJP's enduring anxiety about the former Chief Minister. She criticized Modi's remarks about 'katta', contrasting them with opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav's focus on employment for youth.

Further fueling the controversy, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the absence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from BJP events, accusing Modi of marginalizing his NDA ally. This political drama unfolds as Bihar prepares for its Assembly elections set for November 6 and 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025