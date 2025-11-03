Maharashtra's Voter Roll Controversy: Thackeray Accusations Unpacked
BJP Minister Ashish Shelar accuses Uddhav and Raj Thackeray of appeasement politics and manipulating voter rolls in Maharashtra. Amid allegations of voter list irregularities, tensions rise as local elections approach. The Opposition protests against purported biases favoring BJP, urging scrutiny and corrections.
In a political face-off, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar has lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS head Raj Thackeray for alleged appeasement politics and manipulation of voter rolls. With local elections looming, Shelar claims that the Thackerays are pressuring government staff and fostering division through their narratives.
Shelar specifically called out Raj Thackeray for selectively identifying duplicate Marathi and Hindu voters, accusing him of ignoring Muslim duplicates, in what Shelar termed as 'vote jihad'. The BJP's charge points to an upsurge in communal politics, with ongoing allegations of biased voter list investigations highlighting deep political divides.
Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi and other opposition groups have protested against Electoral Commission practices, accusing the body of overlooking irregularities aiding the BJP. Amid political tensions, Shelar has urged Thackeray allies to support an error-free voter revision effort.
