Political Chessboard: Special Intensive Revision Sparks Battle for Voter Integrity in Bengal

West Bengal's political scene is heating up as the EC's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls begins. Tensions mount between the BJP, advocating for transparency, and the TMC, accusing the process of manipulation ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The voter list revision is turning into a major flashpoint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As West Bengal embarks on the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the political climate intensifies. Both the BJP and TMC view this revision as a precursor to the 2026 Assembly polls, leading to a high-stakes political clash over voter transparency.

The BJP welcomes the revision as a move toward greater electoral transparency, while the TMC questions its timing and accuses the EC of working under BJP influence to skew the voter list. This administrative exercise is swiftly becoming a battlefield between the BJP's push for a 'clean' voter list and the TMC's grassroots resistance.

The SIR, involving door-to-door verification from November 4 to December 4, has sparked significant tension. With both parties mobilizing their networks, a political storm is brewing, set against a backdrop of allegations over the manipulation and integrity of the electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

