Postal Ballots Kick Off in Mizoram's Dampa Assembly Bypoll

In a significant step ahead of the crucial assembly bypoll, postal ballots in Mizoram's Dampa constituency have officially commenced. This process, pivotal for elderly and differently-abled voters, unfolds at the Returning Officer's office in Mamit district, marking the beginning of a comprehensive electoral effort.

The elections, necessitated by the unfortunate demise of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo, are scheduled for November 11, with vote counting slated for November 14. As part of the elaborate preparations, home voting will start on November 6, tailored for elderly and differently-abled citizens to ensure inclusivity.

Among the contenders in the political arena are Vanlalsailova from the Zoram People's Movement, ex-health minister R Lalthangliana from MNF, and former transport minister John Rotluangliana from Congress. Meanwhile, the BJP and People's Conference have entered the race with candidates Lalhmingthanga and K Zahmingthanga respectively, making this bypoll an engaging political contest.

