BJP's Shelar Accuses Thackerays of Vote Manipulation Bias

In a fiery press conference held in Mumbai, Maharashtra Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head Raj Thackeray of biased politics aimed at appeasing certain voter demographics.

Shelar alleged that the Thackerays selectively raised concerns about duplicate Hindu and Marathi voters while ignoring similar issues with Muslim voter names. He specifically pointed to Karjat-Jamkhed and Sakoli assembly seats as examples of alleged electoral discrepancies.

The BJP leader questioned the motivations of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, drawing parallels with the Congress's historical tactics and urging Uddhav to return to his original ideology. This comes amid political tensions over an alleged 96 lakh fake votes in the electoral rolls, which the opposition claims could impact the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly and BMC elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)