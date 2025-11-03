Left Menu

Controversy Over Tamil Nadu's Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls

AIADMK senior D Jayakumar questions Chief Minister M K Stalin's stance on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. The SIR aims to ensure transparency by removing duplicate entries and ineligible voters. The Election Commission assured that final rolls will consider public objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK senior leader and former state minister D Jayakumar on Monday raised concerns over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's apparent apprehension about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to Jayakumar, this revision is crucial for maintaining a transparent and accurate voters' list by eliminating duplicate entries and excluding individuals who are deceased or have relocated. The AIADMK has been advocating for this revision for some time, asserting the importance of ensuring a legitimate electoral register.

The Election Commission of India has reassured the Madras High Court that the SIR process will be carried out with transparency, highlighting that the final electoral rolls will be published only after addressing public concerns and objections. While the draft roll is slated for release on December 9, the ruling DMK has challenged the SIR implementation in the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

