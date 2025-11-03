Controversy Over Tamil Nadu's Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls

AIADMK senior leader and former state minister D Jayakumar on Monday raised concerns over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's apparent apprehension about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to Jayakumar, this revision is crucial for maintaining a transparent and accurate voters' list by eliminating duplicate entries and excluding individuals who are deceased or have relocated. The AIADMK has been advocating for this revision for some time, asserting the importance of ensuring a legitimate electoral register.

The Election Commission of India has reassured the Madras High Court that the SIR process will be carried out with transparency, highlighting that the final electoral rolls will be published only after addressing public concerns and objections. While the draft roll is slated for release on December 9, the ruling DMK has challenged the SIR implementation in the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)