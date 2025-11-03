Haryana Boosts Governor's Discretionary Grant to Aid Needy

The Haryana Cabinet has announced an increase in the state's Governor's discretionary grant, elevating it from Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore per annum. This change will be implemented starting with the financial year 2025-26.

According to an official statement, the enhancement addresses the growing number of financial assistance requests from poorer segments of society, particularly concerning medical and educational needs.

The previous increase in the grant was in the fiscal year 2014-15, when it was raised from Rs 3 crore to Rs 6 crore. The latest decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

(With inputs from agencies.)