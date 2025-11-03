Haryana Boosts Governor's Discretionary Grant to Aid Needy
The Haryana Cabinet has approved an increase in the Governor's discretionary grant from Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore starting fiscal year 2025-26. This decision supports the rising number of assistance requests for healthcare and education from underprivileged citizens. The last increase occurred in 2014-15.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Cabinet has announced an increase in the state's Governor's discretionary grant, elevating it from Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore per annum. This change will be implemented starting with the financial year 2025-26.
According to an official statement, the enhancement addresses the growing number of financial assistance requests from poorer segments of society, particularly concerning medical and educational needs.
The previous increase in the grant was in the fiscal year 2014-15, when it was raised from Rs 3 crore to Rs 6 crore. The latest decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jamia Millia Islamia: A Legacy of Inclusive Education and Nation-Building Celebrated
Modi Ji is PM but it seems he has nothing to say about education, health, MSP, investment: Mallikarjun Kharge at press meet in Patna.
Vice President Radhakrishnan Champions Education as Nation's Greatest Asset
University of Warwick's India Tour: A Gateway to World-Class Education
Delhi High Court Ruling: Flexibility in Law Education Attendance Norms