Left Menu

Stalin Challenges Modi's Stance on Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for engaging in 'vote politics' during a speech in Bihar. Stalin questioned whether Modi would dare to make similar remarks in Tamil Nadu and reiterated his party's commitment to freeing the state from AIADMK's influence and opposing the controversial SIR exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharmapuri(Tn) | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:17 IST
Stalin Challenges Modi's Stance on Tamil Nadu
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce rebuke, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in 'vote politics' during a speech in Bihar. Stalin challenged Modi's courage to make similar statements in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing attendees at a party function, Stalin reaffirmed the DMK's dedication to ousting AIADMK from power by 2026. He asserted that despite any conspiracy or spread of fake news, his party would definitely form the government.

Stalin also criticized AIADMK and BJP for boycotting an all-party meeting concerning the SIR initiative. He emphasized the need for political unity against efforts that threaten Tamil Nadu's democratic rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025