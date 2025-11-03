Stalin Challenges Modi's Stance on Tamil Nadu

In a fierce rebuke, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in 'vote politics' during a speech in Bihar. Stalin challenged Modi's courage to make similar statements in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing attendees at a party function, Stalin reaffirmed the DMK's dedication to ousting AIADMK from power by 2026. He asserted that despite any conspiracy or spread of fake news, his party would definitely form the government.

Stalin also criticized AIADMK and BJP for boycotting an all-party meeting concerning the SIR initiative. He emphasized the need for political unity against efforts that threaten Tamil Nadu's democratic rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)