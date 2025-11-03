Left Menu

Ukraine Expands Arms Industry with New Offices in Berlin and Copenhagen

Ukraine is enhancing its defense industry by establishing arms export and joint weapon production offices in Berlin and Copenhagen. With naval drones and artillery systems set for export, Ukraine seeks to boost local arms production. Plans include mass-producing Flamingo and Ruta missiles, alongside talks for a U.S.-Ukraine drone deal.

Ukraine is taking significant steps towards strengthening its defense industry by announcing plans to establish arms export and joint weapon production offices in Berlin and Copenhagen. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made this declaration on Monday.

In response to its ongoing conflict with Russia, Kyiv is accelerating the development of its domestic defense sector with substantial assistance from Western allies. Among the systems slated for export are naval drones and artillery units, enhancing Ukraine's military capabilities and economic opportunities.

Looking ahead, Ukraine intends to initiate mass production of its domestically designed missiles, named Flamingo and Ruta, by the end of the year. A Ukrainian delegation is also scheduled to visit Washington next week to further discuss a strategic U.S.-Ukraine drone agreement, a move anticipated to strengthen diplomatic and military ties.

